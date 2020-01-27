Tommy Series Preview: Photos, Plot, Cast, and Premiere Date

Edie Falco returns to series television with a starring role in CBS’s new police drama, Tommy. Tommy‘s set to take over the Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT timeslot beginning February 6, 2020 with an episode titled “In Dreams Begin Responsibilities.”

The Cast:

In addition to four-time Emmy Award winner Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie) as Abigail “Tommy” Thomas, season one of the CBS series stars Michael Chernus as Ken Rosey and Adelaide Clemens as Blake Sullivan. Thomas Sadoski plays Buddy Gray, Russell G. Jones is Donn Cooper, Olivia Lucy Phillip is Kate Jones, Joseph Lyle Taylor is Doug Dudik, and Vladimir Caamaño plays Abner Diaz.

The Plot:

Per CBS – Falco stars as a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles. A true blue New Yorker, Abigail “Tommy” Thomas uses her unflinching honesty and hardball tactics to keep social, political and national security issues from hindering effective law enforcement in the Southland. Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, Tommy comes from Paul Attanasio, the creator of Bull and Homicide: Life on the Street.







