Supernatural Season 15 Episode 10 Recap: “The Heroes’ Journey”

Just when you thought we’d seen it all on The CW’s Supernatural, the show goes ahead and gives us a sitcom episode when we’re halfway through the final season. That’s right, season 15 episode 10, “The Heroes’ Journey,” is all comedy with action on the side.

To start things off, we get an answer to the biggest plothole on the show, as we find out that Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) have skirted by life problems like earning money, illness, and their unhealthy lifestyle because Chuck made them immune to being normal. This explanation comes later on, before which we see our heroes suffering.

While Sam comes down with a cold and suddenly loses his cooking skills, Dean is unable to make any purchases after his credit is no good. Turns out Charlie had hacked into the system to make it essentially a never-ending bank account.

Interrupting this no good, very bad day is a call from Garth – remember that hugger werewolf? – who needs the boys’ help as his wife’s cousin has been badly beaten up, which was the result of a cage fight we saw him against a wraith at the beginning of the episode. As the boys arrive, they learn that Garth (DJ Qualls) has expanded his family to include his newest twins, Sam and…Castiel. Yup, Dean gets no love.

To resolve their normal problems like Sam’s illness and Dean’s cavities, the former is given a concoction by Garth’s wife, which almost seems to kill him since it’s mostly just cayenne pepper. As for Dean, he’s knocked out by Garth to get a free dental examination. During it, we’re treated to a bizarre sequence where Dean dreams himself and Garth to be tap dancers in the bunker. Nothing makes sense about this, but why did I love it so much?

Once the rather elongated scenes of Sam and Dean’s medications are finished with, the brothers inform Garth and his wife that God is out for them. This is where Garth sums up that Chuck has removed the Winchesters’ immunity against daily problems since he doesn’t see them as heroes in his story anymore.







Going back to Brad (Jesse Hutch), the werewolf who’d been in the cage fight, we learn that it’s a den for monsters to bet on fights and broadcast on the dark web. Although Garth doesn’t want the boys to go, since they don’t have their immunities anymore, the brothers assure him they can do this as that’s part of their job.

However, things go downhill as soon as they arrive as Dean turns out to be lactose intolerant after stuffing his face with cheese sandwiches. After getting ambushed, they find themselves locked up to fight in the main event against a behemoth vampire. Even worse is how they realize they can longer pick locks as this skill was also Chuck’s doing.

Fortunately, Garth has been tracking them and arrives to free them from captivity, and even manages to blow the whole place up using C4. The bad news is that the huge vampire they were meant to fight doesn’t get killed in the explosion and attacks the heroes. The brothers proceed to get themselves beat up bad before Garth once again saves them by slicing the vamp from behind.

Back at Garth’s, after bonding with baby Sam and Castiel, the latter of whom stares at Dean the same way normal Castiel does, the brothers hug their pal goodbye. For Garth’s sake, let’s hope this is his final appearance as the last shot is of him enjoying a dance with his wife. As for the Winchesters, they decide to head to Alaska based on advice given by Garth. It’s going to be a difficult trip, though, seeing as the Impala immediately breaks down, much to Dean’s chagrin.

Overall, I loved having a completely comedic episode since this is probably the last time the show will have a filler story. It went with Garth’s characterization for a plot to be easy on the seriousness, and we also got the explanation to Sam and Dean’s ease when it came to daily life. Let’s see what else Supernatural has in store in surprising us.







