‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Season 1 Episode 14 Photos: Preview of “Getaway”

Season one episode 14 of CBS’s FBI: Most Wanted finds the time tracking bank robbers. Directed by Ken Girotti from a script by Jerome Hairston (story by Hairston and Gina Gionfriddo), episode 14 will air on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

Season one stars Julian McMahon as Jess LeCroix, Kellan Lutz as Kenny Crosby, Roxy Sternberg as Sheryll Barnes, Keisha Castle-Hughes as Hana Gibson, and Nathaniel Arcand as Clinton Skye. Yaya Gosselin, Lorne Cardinal, and Irene Bedard are season one recurring guest stars.

Episode 14 guest stars include Louis Herthum, Brayden Myrick, Kayley Ronayne, John Long, Omar Perez, Ursula Abbott, and Jenson Smith. Ashanti J’Aria, Brian Faas, Tyshon Freeman, Amy Lynn Stewart, Jonathan Stewart, and Kerri Lynn Miller also guest star in “Getaway.”

"Getaway" Plot – When a father and son bank-robbing duo escape from a prison transport van on their way to trial and pick up where they left off, the team must hunt them down before they steal enough money to escape the country. Also, Jess draws on his own personal history to profile the duo's father-son dynamic.







The Season 1 Plot:

From Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf and the team behind FBI and the Law & Order franchise, FBI: Most Wanted is a high-stakes drama that focuses on the Fugitive Task Force, which relentlessly tracks and captures the notorious criminals on the Bureau’s Most Wanted list. This group of highly skilled agents functions as a mobile undercover unit that’s always out in the field, tirelessly pursuing those who are most desperate to elude justice.

Overseeing the team is Jess LaCroix, a seasoned, enigmatic agent at the top of his game who is called upon to apprehend the most elusive and dangerous fugitives. His trusted crew includes Sheryll Barnes, an ex-NYPD detective with a psych degree and first-rate street smarts; analyst Hana Gibson, a master of data-mining and social engineering; communications expert Kenny Crosby, an Army intel vet Jess has taken under his wing; and Jess’ brother-in-law, Clinton Skye, a deadly marksman with a law degree. These elite agents are always at the ready to answer the call, picking up the trail to hunt down and catch the “most wanted.”