‘Trickster’ Series Details: Plot, Cast, Trailer, and Premiere Date

The CW’s set to premiere the CBC Original series Trickster on January 12, 2021. The drama joins the network’s midseason primetime schedule in the Tuesdays at 9pm ET/PT timeslot, with season one episode one premiering following back-to-back episodes of Two Sentence Horror Stories.

Episode one was directed by series co-creator/executive producer Michelle Latimer (Rise) from a script she co-wrote with fellow co-creator/executive producer Tony Elliott (Orphan Black). Sienna Films’ Jennifer Kawaja and Julia Sereny also serve as executive producers.

The season one cast is led by Joel Oulette as Jared and Crystle Lightning as Maggie. Kalani Queypo plays Wade, Anna Lambe is Sarah, Nahan Alexis is Crashpad, Joel Thomas Hynes plays Richie, Craig Lauzon is Phil, Georgina Lightning is Sophia, and Gail Maurice stars as Georgina.

“Episode 1” SERIES PREMIERE – When a drug dealer threatens his mom (Lightning) over an outstanding debt, Jared (Oulette) struggles to come up with the money to save her, while frightening hallucinations hint at much bigger troubles lurking right around the corner.

Season One Description, Courtesy of The CW:

The CW’s new drama Trickster, based on the bestselling trilogy of novels by Eden Robinson, tells the story of the Indigenous Gothic, spirits, ancient magic, deadly rites of passage in a coming of age story unlike any you’ve ever seen.

Jared is an Indigenous teen struggling to keep his dysfunctional family above water. Jared holds down an after-school job and cooks ecstasy on the side to support his separated parents: partying mom Maggie, who self-medicates an undiagnosed mental illness, and unemployable dad Phil, who has a painkiller addiction and a new girlfriend. But when Jared starts seeing strange things – talking ravens, doppelgängers, skin monsters – his already chaotic life is turned upside down.

At first, he thinks he’s losing his mind, but to his relief, and terror, the supernatural events surrounding him are all too real. There is more than meets the eye to the place Jared grew up, the people he loves – and to Jared himself.