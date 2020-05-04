‘Twilight Zone’ Season 2 Cast Update and Episode Details

CBS All Access just announced additional season two cast members for The Twilight Zone anthology series. Joining the cast for the new season are Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, and Greta Lee. Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Jay McLaren, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Tawny Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Paul F. Tompkins, and Damon Wayans Jr also signed up for season two of the sci-fi series.

Season two will consist of 10 episodes and is targeting a summer premiere.

In addition to the new cast, CBS All Access also confirmed titles and details for all 10 upcoming season two episodes. CBS All Access described the second season as using “introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension.”

The Twilight Zone Season 2 Episodes:

Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale (“Community,” “Stargirl”) and Brandon Jay McLaren (“UnREAL,” “Graceland”) Written by Glen Morgan Directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Episode: “A Small Town”

Starring Damon Wayans Jr. (“Happy Endings,” “Let’s Be Cops”), David Krumholtz (“The Deuce,” “Evel”), Natalie Martinez (“Reminiscence,” “The I-Land”), and Paula Newsome (“Barry,” “Chicago Med”) Written by Steven Barnes and Tananarive Due Directed by Alonso Alvarez-Barreda Episode: “Try, Try”

Starring Topher Grace (“Blackkklansman,” “Black Mirror”) and Kylie Bunbury (“When They See Us,” “Pitch”) Written by Alex Rubens Directed by Jennifer McGowan Episode: “You Might Also Like”

Starring Gretchen Mol (“Boardwalk Empire,” “Manchester by the Sea”) and Greta Lee (“Russian Doll,” “High Maintenance”) Written and Directed by Osgood Perkins Episode: “Ovation”

Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“Birds of Prey,” “Lovecraft Country”), Tawny Newsome (“Space Force,” “Lower Decks”), Sky Ferreira (“Baby Driver,” “Twin Peaks”), Paul F. Tompkins (“BoJack Horseman,” “Comedy Bang! Bang!”), and Thomas Lennon (“Reno 911!” “Night at the Museum” franchise) Written by Emily C. Chang and Sara Amini Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour Episode: “Downtime”

Starring Morena Baccarin (the “Deadpool” franchise, “Homeland”), Colman Domingo (“If Beale Street Could Talk,” “Fear the Walking Dead”) and Tony Hale (“Veep,” “Toy Story 4”) Written by Jordan Peele Directed by JD Dillard Episode: “The Who of You”

Starring Ethan Embry (“Grace and Frankie,” “Blindspotting”), Daniel Sunjata (“Graceland,” “Rescue Me”), and Billy Porter (“Pose,” “Like a Boss”) Written by Win Rosenfeld Directed by Peter Atencio Episode: “A Human Face”

Starring Jenna Elfman (“Fear the Walking Dead,” “Dharma & Greg”), Chris Meloni (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “42”), and Tavi Gevinson (“Person to Person,” “Enough Said”) Written by Alex Rubens Directed by Christina Choe Episode: “Among The Untrodden”

Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy Written by Heather Anne Campbell Directed by Tayarisha Poe Episode: “Meet in the Middle”

Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Simon Kinberg’s Genre Films produce in association with CBS Television Studios. Peele, Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling, and Rick Berg are executive producers.







