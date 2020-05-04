‘The Blacklist’ Season 7 Episode 18 Photos: Preview of the 150th Episode

Al Roker, Tom Wopat, and Laila Robins guest star on NBC’s The Blacklist‘s 150th episode. Season seven episode 18, “Roy Cain,” will air on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. The series also stars Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, and Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma.

“Roy Cain” Plot – As the Task Force investigates a kidnapping executed by seemingly impossible abductors, Dembe lands in a perilous situation. Meanwhile, a recent health scare causes Red to think about a successor.







Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

“After being abducted by Katarina Rostova, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader) finds himself alone in hostile territory, unsure of who, if anyone, he can trust. Surrounded by old enemies and new allies, Red must stay one step ahead of the Blacklist’s most dangerous criminal, who will stop at nothing to unearth the very truth Red wants no one to know about.

To find it, Katarina will insinuate herself into the life of Elizabeth Keen (Boone), who has finally reunited with her daughter Agnes. Katarina’s presence will bring danger to Liz’s doorstep and forever alter her relationship with Red.”