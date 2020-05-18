‘The Umbrella Academy’ Season 2 Premiere Date Announcement Video

Netflix just released an entertaining new video announcing the premiere date for The Umbrella Academy season two. The minute and a half video set to “I Think We’re Alone Now” features the main cast chilling before being unable to deny dancing to the peppy beat. (It’s an homage to the season one dance scene – check out that clip at the bottom of this article.) It’s revealed at the end of the video that the new season will arrive for our binge-watching pleasure on July 31, 2020.

Season two brings back Ellen Page (Into the Forest) as Vanya Hargreeves, Tom Hopper (Black Sails) as Luther Hargreeves, Emmy Raver-Lampman (Hamilton) as Allison Hargreeves, Robert Sheehan (Genius) as Klaus Hargreeves, David Castañeda (Switched at Birth) as Diego Hargreeves, Aidan Gallagher (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky, and Dawn) as Number Five, and Justin Min (Beerfest: Thirst for Victory) as Ben Hargreeves.

Yusuf Gatewood joins the cast as Raymond, “a born leader with the smarts, gravitas, and the confidence to never have to prove it to anyone. He is warm, dedicated and has the innate ability to disarm you with a look. A devoted husband, he’s the kind of guy everyone wants to know.”

Ritu Arya is also a season two newcomer playing Lila, “a chameleon who can be as brilliant or as clinically insane as the situation requires. Unpredictable, mischievous and sarcastic, Lila’s gifted with a twisted sense of humor.”

Marin Ireland plays Sissy, “a fearless, no-nonsense Texas mom who married young for all the wrong reasons. Still in her prime, she’s eager to rediscover what life and love has to offer.”

Steve Blackman (Fargo, Altered Carbon) is back guiding the second season as showrunner. Blackman also executive produces along with Gerard Way, Gabriel Bá, Jeff F. King (Hand of God) as well as Bluegrass Television and Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg. The series is based on the Eisner award-winning comics created and written by Gerard Way, illustrated by Gabriel Bá, and published by Dark Horse Comics.

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 Plot:

“On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by a billionaire who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his ‘children’ to save the world. Now, the six surviving members reunite upon the news of their father’s passing and must work together to solve a mystery surrounding his death. But the estranged family begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.

“On October 1, 1989 seven extraordinary humans were born. On July 31, 2020, they return.”









