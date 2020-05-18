Season three of Freeform’s Siren continues with episode nine, “A Voice in the Dark.” Episode nine will air on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Eline Powell as Ryn and features Alex Roe as Ben Pownall, Fola Evans-Akingbola as Maddie Bishop, Ian Verdun as Xander McClure, Rena Owen as Helen Hawkins, David Cubitt as Ted Pownall, and Sibongile Mlambo as Donna.

“A Voice in the Dark” Plot: Tia unleashes a deadly attack on Bristol Cove. Ryn, Ben and Maddie race against time to find a cure for Xander’s mysterious illness, while anticipating Tia’s next move. Baby Hope returns to land to reconnect with Ryn.







Siren Plot, Courtesy of Freeform:

Siren takes us inside Bristol Cove—a coastal town known for its legend of once being home to mermaids. When the arrival of a mysterious girl proves this folklore all too true, the battle between man and sea takes a very vicious turn as these predatory beings return to reclaim their right to the ocean.

The series stars Alex Roe as Ben, a bright marine biologist who finds himself drawn to Ryn, a mysterious new girl in town played by Eline Powell, who is a strange young woman with a deep dark secret. Fola Evans-Akingbola stars as Maddie, also a marine biologist who works with Ben, and is highly suspicious of Ryn.

Ian Verdun stars as Xander, a deep-sea fisherman on a quest to uncover the truth; and Rena Owen as Helen, the town eccentric who seems to know more about the mermaids than she lets on.