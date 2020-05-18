‘Blindspot’ Season 5 Episode 3 Photos: Preview of “Existential Ennui”

NBC’s Blindspot season five (the finale season) just kicked off on May 7th but it’s already taking a two-week break between episode two and episode three. Episode three, “Existential Ennui,” will air on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe. Sullivan Stapleton is Kurt Weller, Rob Brown is Edgar Reade, Audrey Esparza is Tasha Zapata, Ashley Johnson is Patterson, Ennis Esmer is Rich Dotcom, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio plays Madeline Burke.

“EXISTENTIAL ENNUI” Plot – When an op goes bad, the team must deal with a proverbial monster in their house before it can take them down one by one. Meanwhile, Director Weitz is forced into a tense game of psychological chess as Madeline Burke attempts to assess his loyalty and root out a potential mole at the FBI.







The Blindspot Plot:

A beautiful woman is found naked in Times Square, her memory erased, her body covered in a series of coded tattoos. But as “Jane Doe” and the FBI team who discovered her work to decipher, investigate and solve the complex treasure map of her body, an ever-widening web of conspiracy and corruption is revealed, as is the truth behind Jane Doe’s real identity and the identity of the people who sent her to the FBI in the first place. But what does this nefarious group really want? And can Jane and her teammates stop them in time?