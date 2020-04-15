‘The Blacklist’ Season 7 Episode 15 Preview: Photos from “Gordon Kemp”

Season seven of the NBC drama The Blacklist continues with episode 15, “Gordon Kemp.” Episode 15 will air on April 17, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. The series also stars Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, and Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma.

“Gordon Kemp” Plot – A blacklist case forces Liz to choose sides between Red and the Task Force. Meanwhile, Red tries to calm a panicked Ilya Koslov, (guest star Brett Cullen) who believes he is under surveillance.







Series Description, Courtesy of NBC:

“After being abducted by Katarina Rostova, Raymond “Red” Reddington (Spader) finds himself alone in hostile territory, unsure of who, if anyone, he can trust. Surrounded by old enemies and new allies, Red must stay one step ahead of the Blacklist’s most dangerous criminal, who will stop at nothing to unearth the very truth Red wants no one to know about.

To find it, Katarina will insinuate herself into the life of Elizabeth Keen (Boone), who has finally reunited with her daughter Agnes. Katarina’s presence will bring danger to Liz’s doorstep and forever alter her relationship with Red.”