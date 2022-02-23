‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 8 Photos, Plot and Air Date

Owen and T.K. are passengers on a plane that has a midair emergency on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season three episode eight. “In the Unlikely Event of an Emergency” will air on Monday, February 28, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein as T.K. Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, and Jim Parrack as Judd Ryder. Natacha Karam plays Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith is Paul Strickland, Rafael Silva is Carlos Reyes, Julian Works is Mateo Chavez, and Brianna Baker plays Nancy Gillian.

“In The Unlikely Event Of An Emergency” Plot: When T.K.’s mother, Gwyn, has an emergency, Owen and T.K. travel to New York. But the flight is anything but smooth when the plane experiences a mechanical failure. Meanwhile T.K. reflects back when Gwyn helped get him into rehab years ago.

The Season 3 Plot:

In the third season, a slight time-jump takes place after the events of the previous season finale found the 126 shut down and the crew dispersed across the city. In the multi-episode opening storyline, a massive and unexpected arctic front hits Austin. As the ice storm causes widespread chaos, Owen and Tommy must not only save the city but find a way to resurrect and reunite the former 126.