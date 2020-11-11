‘United States of Al’ Comedy from Chuck Lorre Gets a Series Order

The half-hour comedy United States of Al has earned a series order from CBS. United States of Al comes from executive producer Chuck Lorre and writer/series creators David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari and will join CBS’s primetime lineup during the 2020-2021 season.

The cast of the just-ordered series includes Adhir Kalyan, Parker Young, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss, and Elizabeth Alderfer.

Mark Cendrowski is directing the pilot and will executive produce with Lorre, Goetsch, Ferrari, Reza Aslan, and Mahyad Tousi. The comedy is a Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. production.

“Once again, Chuck, his talented writing team of Maria and David, and an amazing cast brings us a heartfelt and touching comedy that honestly and respectfully reflects the experiences and challenges our veterans deal with upon returning home, and the deep bonds they develop with those serving alongside them,” stated Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “In addition, United States of Al holds up a mirror to ourselves in a unique way by taking a look at American culture through the eyes of an immigrant who is experiencing it all for the very first time.”

Chuck Lorre has earned nine Primetime Emmy nominations for Two and a Half Men, The Big Bang Theory, and The Kominsky Method. Maria Ferrari and David Goetsch also picked up multiple Emmy nominations for The Big Bang Theory.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

United States of Al stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in a comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (“Al”) (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America.







