‘Van Helsing’ with Kelly Overton Sets Final Comic-Con Panel

Syfy, Dynamic Television, and Nomadic Pictures will be sending off the gritty vampire apocalypse series Van Helsing with one final San Diego Comic-Con panel. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has made it impossible to meet in person so Van Helsing will promote their fifth and final season as part of the virtual version of the SDCC, [email protected].

The Van Helsing virtual panel will take place on Thursday, July 23rd at 5pm PT. The panel will be accessible via the San Diego Comic-Con’s official YouTube Channel.

Van Helsing season five stars Kelly Overton (True Blood), Jonathan Scarfe (Hell on Wheels), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), Aleks Paunovic (Continuum), Keeya King (Jigsaw) and Nicole Munoz (Defiance) are expected to join showrunner Jonathan Lloyd Walker as well as executive producers Mike Frislev and Chad Oakes for the panel. Per the official announcement, fans will get “a first taste of what’s in store for the explosive fifth and final season in a Q&A moderated by producer Morris Chapdelaine.”

Syfy has not set a premiere date for the 13-episode final season, however they’re targeting a fall premiere. The series is the first TV drama to get production back underway in Canada following the coronavirus shutdown.

The Plot:

“Van Helsing is a total re-imagination of a timeless brand, set in a world dominated and controlled by vampires. In its final season, Vanessa, Violet, and Jack will risk it all to finally bring an end to the Dark One once and for all. The Van Helsings must figure out ways to escape and evade the various obstacles in their path to prevent them from their mission, leading to an epic final showdown between the Van Helsings and the Dark One.”







