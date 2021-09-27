‘Welcome to Earth’ Limited Series Trailer Starring Will Smith

Will Smith has earned two Oscar nominations (Ali, The Pursuit of Happyness) and starred in every genre of film but as he announces in the opening moments of the official trailer for Welcome to Earth, he’s never climbed a mountain. The Disney+ original limited series follows two-time Oscar nominee Will Smith as he embarks on an adventure that finds him traveling the globe and experiencing spectacular locations.

Joining Will Smith in this once-in-a-lifetime adventure are marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Diva Amon, polar expeditionist Dwayne Fields, engineer and National Geographic Explorer Albert Lin, National Geographic Photographer Cristina Mittermeier, and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer.

Oscar nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan) executive produces the six-part series set to premiere in December 2021.

The National Geographic production is produced by Protozoa Pictures, Nutopia, and Westbrook Studios. Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Jane Root, Peter Lovering, Ari Handel, Matt Renner, and Chris L. Kugelman executive produce. Co-executive producer Graham Booth directs and Daniel Pemberton is the series’ composer.

Welcome to Earth Series Description, Courtesy of Disney+:

“It might seem humans have mapped every inch of our planet’s surface, but look closer and you’ll discover that there is still so much more to uncover — the age of exploration is far from over! Welcome to Earth, a Disney+ original series from National Geographic, follows two-time Academy Award nominee Will Smith on an extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime adventure around the world to explore Earth’s greatest wonders and reveal its most hidden secrets.

Throughout the six-part limited series produced by visionary Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root’s Nutopia and Westbrook Studios, Will is guided by elite explorers on an awe-inspiring journey, getting up close and personal with some of the most thrilling spectacles on the planet — from volcanoes that roar in silence to deserts that move beyond our perception to animal swarms with minds of their own. Combining breathtaking cinematography with Will’s boundless curiosity and enthusiasm, the blockbuster series is an exciting, multisensory ride through Earth’s most mind-bending portals

