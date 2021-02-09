The fate of a mentally ill young man is at stake on CBS’s All Rise season two episode nine. Directed by Bethany Rooney from a script by Lucy Luna, episode nine will air on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Simone Missick leads the cast as Judge Lola Carmichael, Wilson Bethel plays Mark Callan, Marg Helgenberger is Lisa Benner, and Jessica Camacho stars as Emily Lopez. J. Alex Brinson plays Luke Watkins, Lindsay Mendez is Sara Castillo, Ruthie Ann Miles is Sherri Kansky, Lindsey Gort plays Amy Quinn, and Audrey Corsa is Samantha Powell.

Guest stars include Kearran Giovanni, Juan Carlos Cantu, Andrew Matarazzo, Daniela Nievas, Emily Kuroda, and Julie Follette.

“Safe to Fall” Plot: Emily and Sam face off in the courtroom in an emotionally gripping case that will determine the fate of a mentally ill young man who attacked his father. Also, due to financial struggles, Rachel crashes at Mark and Amy’s place, reigniting Mark and Rachel’s flame.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

All Rise is a courthouse drama that follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael, a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.