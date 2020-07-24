The delayed season 10 finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead isn’t actually going to be the final season 10 finale. AMC’s set an October 4, 2020 premiere date for the season finale (“A Certain Doom”) previously expected to air in April before Covid-19 wiped away plans for finishing up the season. And during the series’ [email protected] panel, showrunner Angela Kang announced there will be six new additional episodes added to season 10. (So, the October episode is only sort of a finale.)

The just-announced season 10 episodes are expected to air in early 2021. Season 11 of the zombie apocalypse series is also targeting a delayed 2021 premiere.

The panel also included the premiere of a three and a half minute opening scene clip from the “finale” featuring the return of Maggie, played by Lauren Cohan. The video also reveals a masked warrior and includes a creepy clip of Beta leading a massive horde.

Cohan joined her The Walking Dead co-stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (Ezekiel), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan), and Paola Lazaro (Princess) for the [email protected] panel. TWD Universe Chief Creative Officer Scott M. Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang, and executive producer Greg Nicotero also laid out plans for the series and what fans can expect from the October season finale.

Check out the full panel hosted by San Diego Comic-Con’s official YouTube channel:

The Season 10 Second Half Plot, Courtesy of AMC:

The Walking Dead returns to find our group of survivors are trapped. Some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers, while others are caught in a spiral of suspicion and grief. All orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching, and one step ahead of the communities. Which includes the new and potentially deadly threat of having added Negan to their ranks.

Through this conflict and all they’ve lost, a few still hold onto hope, especially Eugene, who believes the mysterious voice he spoke with on the radio may lead to their world getting bigger once again.

But with the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whispers once and for all. Otherwise Alpha will ensure they face a certain doom.







