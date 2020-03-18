Westworld Season 3 Episode 2 Preview: Photos, Trailer and Plot

The new photos just released by HBO in support of Westworld season three episode two appear to show Maeve in both the Warworld and the real world. The new batch of five photos includes a snapshot of Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Hector (Rodrigo Santoro) in a romantic moment. That scene seems to be taking place in Warworld which is the third Delos park and replicates Italy during WWII. The other photo of just Maeve hints she’ll make it out of the park in episode two.

Season three episode two’s new photos also include a shot of Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) in Westworld and one of Vincent Cassel, a new character in season three. The trailer’s teased it’s Cassel’s character, Serac, who sets up a showdown between Maeve and Dolores.

The third season’s cast also includes Evan Rachel Wood (Dolores), Ed Harris (Man in Black), Tessa Thompson (Charlotte), and Luke Hemsworth (Stubbs). Aaron Paul (Caleb), Lena Waithe (Ash), Scott Mescudi (Francis), Marshawn Lynch (Giggles), John Gallagher Jr. (Liam), Michael Ealy (Jake) and Tommy Flanagan (Conells) joined the series for season three.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy created the Emmy Award-winning sci-fi series and serve as executive producers. J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson, and Denise Thé also executive produce.

Season three episode two, “The Winter Line,” will air on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT. Richard J. Lewis directed from a script by Matthew Pitts and Lisa Joy.

“The Winter Line” Plot – People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life.