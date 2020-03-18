MacGyver Season 4 Episode 7 Photos: Preview of “Mac + Desi + Riley + Aubrey”

The stars of the comedy series Impractical Jokers guest star on CBS’s MacGyver season four episode seven. Directed by Brad Turner from a script by Stephanie Hicks, episode seven will air on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 8pm ET/PT.

Additional episode seven guest stars include Tate Donovan, Leonardo Nam, David Shae, Devon Sawa, David E. Collier, Angela Zhou, Dwayne Boyd, and Rob Guimarra.

The season four cast is led by Lucas Till as Angus “Mac” MacGyver. Tristin Mays is Riley Davis, Justin Hires is Wilt Bozer, Meredith Eaton is Matty Weber, Levy Tran is Desi Nguyen, and Henry Ian Cusick plays Russ Taylor.

“Mac + Desi + Riley + Aubrey” Plot – A double date descends into chaos when Mac and Desi witness a murder in the back of the restaurant, and as they work to find the killer, Riley tries to keep the secret about her and her friends’ “day jobs” from her new boyfriend, Aubrey (Nam).







MacGyver, a reimagining of the classic series, is an action-adventure drama about 20-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver, who is part of a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem-solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives. Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe are Riley Davis, an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder; Wilt Bozer, Mac’s roommate and an agent on the team; Matty Weber, a legend in Covert Ops and the director of operations at the Phoenix Foundation; Desi Nguyen, whose job is to protect MacGyver and his team on their global missions; and Russ Taylor, the quick-witted, Oxford-educated, ex-military skilled in propaganda and lie detection, who shakes things up by challenging the way MacGyver and the team are used to doing things.

Under the aegis of the Phoenix Foundation, MacGyver takes on the responsibility of saving the world, armed to the teeth with resourcefulness and little more than bubble gum and a paper clip.