‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 7 Cast Revealed

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise returns for season seven with 19 singles eager to find love. The just-announced cast features fan favorites from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette including Abigail Heringer, Jessenia Cruz, Tammy Ly, and Brendan Morais.

The reality series was forced into taking a two-year break due to Covid-19 (the last new episode aired September 17, 2019) and will finally return to ABC’s primetime lineup for season seven on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Cast:

Abigail Heringer of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

Brendan Morais of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

Deandra Kanu of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

Ivan Hall of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

Jessenia Cruz of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

Joe Amabile of “The Bachelorette” 14 (Becca)

Karl Smith of “The Bachelorette” 17 (Katie)

Kelsey Weir of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

Kenny Braasch of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Clare and Tayshia)

Mari Pepin-Solis of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

Maurissa Gunn of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

Natasha Parker of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

Noah Erb of “The Bachelorette” 16 (Tayshia)

Serena Chew of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

Serena Pitt of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

Tahzjuan Hawkins of “The Bachelor” 23 (Colton)

Tammy Ly of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

Victoria Larson of “The Bachelor” 25 (Matt)

Victoria Paul of “The Bachelor” 24 (Peter)

Executive producers include Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Tim Warner, Peter Geist, and Louis Caric. Bachelor in Paradise is a Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television production in association with Warner Horizon.







