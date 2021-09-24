FX announced it’s bringing cast members and showrunners from What We Do in the Shadows and Y: The Last Man to the New York Comic Con. Last year’s in person NYCC was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but this year plans are in place for the annual pop culture convention to return to live panels.

The 2021 New York Comic Con will take place Thursday, October 7th through Sunday, October 10th at the Javits Center. FX’s Y: The Last Man panel is scheduled for Saturday, October 9th at 6pm ET. What We Do in the Shadows‘ panel is set for Sunday, October 10th at 2:45pm ET.

The Y: The Last Man (FX on Hulu) Panel and Screening –– At Long Last! – Exclusive Advance Screening and Moderated Q&A – Based on the best-selling comics from Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, FX’s highly anticipated adaptation of Y: The Last Man traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic Event kills every mammal with a Y chromosome except for one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The series follows the survivors of this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and the opportunity to build something better.

Join Executive Producer/Writer/Showrunner Eliza Clark and cast for an advanced screening of Episode 7 and a moderated discussion about how they updated the beloved books and brought them to life. Season one is currently streaming exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Y: The Last Man will be screening episode seven of its current first season – “My Mother Saw A Monkey” (streams October 11, 2021 on FX on Hulu). Kimberly uncovers a secret. 355 and Allison reach an understanding. Yorick stumbles on a mysterious town where things are not what they seem. Written by Charlie Jane Anders; Directed by Lauren Wolkstein.

What We Do in the Shadows (FX) Panel and Screening – FX’s Emmy®-nominated vampire comedy What We Do in the Shadows returns to New York Comic Con for a LIVE discussion with members of the cast and creative team.* Catch a special presentation of an upcoming episode and join special guests Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and members of its talented creative team including Paul Simms (Executive Producer/Showrunner/Writer), Sam Johnson (Co-Executive Producer/Writer) and Sarah Naftalis (Executive Story Editor/Writer) in a lively conversation about the series Rolling Stone named “the funniest show on television.”

What We Do in the Shadows is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years. Seasons 3 currently airs Thursdays at 10pm ET/PT on FX and streams the next day on FX on Hulu. Don’t miss the chance to attend the Vampiric Council of the Eastern Seaboard of the New World’s first public meeting! BAT!

What We Do in the Shadows will screen episode eight of its current third season – “The Wellness Center” (Airs Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 10 p.m. ET/PT) – Nandor is persuaded to reject vampirism and pursue a healthier lifestyle. Written by Stefani Robinson; Directed by Yana Gorskaya.

* subject to change








