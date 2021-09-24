‘Teen Wolf’ Movie with Original Cast in the Works at Paramount+

Teen Wolf lives on with an original movie set up at Paramount+. Series creator Jeff Davis is on board to write and executive produce the film, with members of the original cast in talks to reunite for the follow-up to the series that ended four years ago today.

The film will reunite Jeff Davis with MTV Entertainment Studios. Davis has also set up a new Wolf Pack series, based on the books by Edo van Belkom, which he’ll guide as showrunner and writer. In addition, he’ll be keeping busy as the showrunner and pilot director of Paramount+’s live-action Aeon Flux reboot.

Paramount+’s Teen Wolf announcement confirmed the series’ 100 episode run will be available on the streaming service in December.

Teen Wolf premiered on MTV in June 2011 and ended its six seasons on September 24, 2017. The cast included Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Dylan O’Brien as Stiles, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, and Tyler Hoechlin as Derek. Shelley Henning played Malia, Dylan Sprayberry starred as Liam, and Crystal Reed played Allison Argent/Marie-Jeanne Valet.

MTV Entertainment and Paramount+ released the following details on Teen Wolf the movie, Wolf Pack, and Aeon Flux:

TEEN WOLF MOVIE: A full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall, no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

WOLF PACK: Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, WOLF PACK follows a teenage boy and girl whose lives are changed forever when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature and drives it to attack a highway traffic jam beneath the burning hills. Wounded in the chaos, the boy and girl are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two other teenagers who were adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf.

AEON FLUX: Credited for laying the groundwork as one of the first anime female superheroes, AEON FLUX returns as a reimagined live-action series. Set in a post-apocalyptic near future where countries no longer exist, reduced to Spartan like city-states locked in perpetual war, where children are turned into lethal soldiers and every citizen carries a gun, one young woman rises up to rebel against her Orwellian government as she becomes the hero known as AEON FLUX. Gale Anne Hurd serves as Executive Producer for Valhalla Entertainment.







