‘Revolution Rent’ Trailer: Staging ‘Rent’ in Cuba

HBO’s upcoming documentary Revolution Rent follows Andy Señor Jr. as he works on staging the Tony Award winning musical Rent in Cuba. The trailer reveals the beginning of writer/director Señor Jr.’s journey and provides a brief look at different stages of the process.

“When we began working on the production of Rent in Cuba and documenting the journey along the way, I had no idea how the story would unfold and that our documentary would end up on HBO for the world to see,” said director Andy Señor, Jr. “I am beyond thrilled to share this deeply personal and magical moment in our lives and I’m grateful that Jonathan Larson’s words and music are still making such an impact, 25 years later.”

The HBO Documentary Films production was co-directed by Victor Patrick Alvarez. Scott Fenn and Christine O’Malley produced, with Neil Patrick Harris, Brooke Christian, Nederlander Worldwide Entertainment, Robert Nederlander, Jr, Marvin Kaplan, Jacob Parker, Stanley Browne, Zoe Chapin, Shea Martin, Karim Amer, and Mark Berger executive producing.

“Traveling to Cuba to make this film was incredibly challenging yet rewarding in ways I never imagined,” stated director Victor Patrick Alvarez. “Revolution Rent is about creativity in the face of adversity and the healing powers of human connection. We’re excited that HBO has made it possible for us to share this story right now.”

Revolution Rent will premiere on June 15, 2021 on HBO and HBO Max.

Details on Revolution Rent, Courtesy of HBO:

Señor Jr. started his career in the late ‘90s playing the role of Angel in the Broadway production of Jonathan Larson’s Rent and he has been inextricably tied to Larson’s work ever since. Revolution Rent follows Señor Jr. as he develops the groundbreaking production, from auditions through closing night, highlighting the many setbacks and accomplishments that he and his cast and crew encounter along the way.

This emotional and revealing documentary reimagines Rent in a Cuban context, highlighting Señor Jr. as he explores questions of family, history, and heritage.








