‘Why Women Kill’ is Renewed for a Third Season

Paramount+’s Why Women Kill will stick around for a third season. The subscription streaming service officially renewed the anthology series created by Marc Cherry for season three but didn’t confirm when we can expect it to arrive or who will star in the new season.

“Why Women Kill explores the intricate lives of its female characters with a style, charm and dark humor only Marc Cherry can provide,” stated Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We’re so excited that the audience for the series continues to grow, with the second season of Why Women Kill ranking within the top 10 series on Paramount+ in terms of both overall engagement and new subscriber acquisition. We can’t wait to share the new cast of riveting, scandalous characters Marc Cherry has created when the series returns for its third season.”

Season one of the dark comedy premiered in August 2019 and starred Lucy Liu (Elementary), Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time), and Kirby Howell-Baptiste (The Good Place). Season two arrived in June 2021 and featured Allison Tolman (Fargo), Lana Parrilla (Once Upon a Time), B.K. Cannon (Sin City Saints), and Jordane Christie (Containment).

Season two of the CBS Studios and Imagine Television Studios production was executive produced by Marc Cherry, Imagine’s Brian Grazer, Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis, Marc Webb, Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo, and David Warren.

A Look Back at Season 2, Courtesy of Paramount+:

Set in 1949, season two explored what it means to be beautiful, the hidden truth behind the facades people present to the world, the effects of being ignored and overlooked by society, and the lengths one woman will go in order to finally belong.







