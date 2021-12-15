‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Episode 10 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Cast

CBS’s NCIS: Hawai’i will return from its month-long winter break with season one episode 10, “Lost.” Directed by Tim Andrew from a script by Jan Nash, episode 10 – “Lost” – will air on Monday, January 3, 2022 at 10pm ET/PT.

Vanessa Lachey (Call Me Kat, Truth Be Told) leads the cast as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Alex Tarrant plays Kai Holman, Noah Mills stars as Jesse Boone, and Yasmine Al-Bustami plays Lucy Tara. The first season also stars Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik, Tori Anderson as Kate Whistler, and Kian Talan as Alex Tennant.

Guest stars include Sharif Atkins, Nathaniel Ashton, Michael Broderick, Christopher Redman, and Kim Hawthorne.

“Lost” Plot: NCIS crosses paths with Whistler’s team while investigating a shipping container filled with contraband weapons. Also, Tennant debates arresting Alex’s friend’s dad, knowing it will cause her friend to move away.

Season 1 Description, Courtesy of CBS:

The world's most successful television series continues on the seductive shores of the Aloha State with NCIS: Hawai'i, where the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant, has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself.








