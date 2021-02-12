TBS just released the official trailer for the upcoming new season of Wipeout, the competition series in which players race around an extreme obstacle course that features gigantic red balls. The edgier re-imagined version of the popular series will be hosted by John Cena (Fighting With My Family) and Nicole Byer (Nailed It!), with Camille Kostek on board as the field host.

The upcoming season will premiere on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

“Wipeout is the show that quarantine has been begging for…it has something for everyone in the family,” stated Corie Henson, EVP/Head of Unscripted Development, TNT, TBS, truTV. “John and Nicole are the best pairing of 2021 and together with Camille, they bring the perfect balance of wit and cheerleading. We’ve created an edgier version of the original that fuses extreme athleticism with laugh-out-loud moments that fans of the show will be talking about long after the episode airs.”

The 2021 season is produced by Endemol Shine North America, with John Cena, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, Shyam Balsé, and Keith Geller executive producing. Series creator Matt Kunitz is the showrunner and also executive produces.

Wipeout Details, Courtesy of TBS:

The all-new 20-hour series takes viewers on a white-knuckle ride, featuring new course elements that will push contestants’ athleticism, endurance and determination to even greater extremes as they fight to win the grand cash prize.

The new season of Wipeout will feature new format twists and elements that will push the athleticism and willpower of each contestant pairing to even greater extremes, all while delivering more than a few epic fails. Each game has been designed into three rounds and now features a jaw-dropping, three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to test the stamina of the competitors.

