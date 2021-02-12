FBI Season 3 Episode 7 Photos: “Discord” Preview with Cast and Plot

CBS’s FBI is taking a three-week break between new episodes and will return on March 2, 2021 with season three episode seven. Directed by Carlos Bernard from a script by Andy Callahan, episode seven finds the team hunting for a shooter.

Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki lead the cast as Special Agent Maggie Bell and Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan. Jeremy Sisto stars as Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, Alana De La Garza is Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, and John Boyd plays Special Agent Stuart Scola.

Episode seven guest stars include James Vincent Meredith, Narci Regina, Alex Morf, Kate Villanova, Benja K. Thomas, and Kate MacCluggage. Alex Michael Stoll, Anne-Marie Cusson, Marsha Regis, Douglas Rees, Daniel Martin, and Joshua James Dye also guest star.

“Discord” Plot: As the team hunts a killer who is fatally shooting seemingly unrelated targets, an experience on the job has new agent Tiffany Wallace (Katherine Renee Turner) examining the tension between her career as an FBI special agent and the responsibility she feels to her community as a Black woman.

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.

Born into a multigenerational law enforcement family, Special Agent Maggie Bell commits deeply to the people she works with as well as those she protects. Her partner is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, a West Point graduate via Bushwick who spent two years undercover for the DEA before being cherry-picked by the FBI. Overseeing them is Special Agent in Charge, Isobel Castille, who operates under intense pressure and has undeniable command authority.

The team also includes Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine, the nerve center of the office whose ability to easily relate to and engage with both superiors and subordinates makes him a master motivator. Newest to the team – and the FBI – is smart and outspoken Special Agent Tiffany Wallace, who spent six years with the NYPD and is now partner to Special Agent Stuart Scola, an Ivy League-educated Wall Streeter-turned-FBI agent. These first-class agents tenaciously investigate cases of tremendous magnitude, including terrorism, organized crime, and counterintelligence.