‘This Is Us’ Season 5 Episode 8 Photos: “In The Room” Plot and Trailer

Kevin walked off the set, despite the fact he was minutes away from doing a scene with Robert De Niro, on NBC’s This Is Us season five episode seven. Madison went into labor early and Kevin was determined not to let her go through the delivery of their twins all alone. Unfortunately, a random car accident and the need to do the right thing and help a stranger threw a monkey wrench in his plans. Fortunately, Randall and Beth stepped up and kept Madison company via a phone call.

Up next, season five episode eight – “In The Room.” Episode eight will air on February 16, 2021 at 9pm ET/PT.

Season five cast includes Mandy Moore as Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia as Jack, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Sterling K. Brown as Randall, and Chrissy Metz as Kate. Susan Kelechi Watson plays Beth, Chris Sullivan stars as Toby, and Caitlin Thompson is Madison.

“In The Room” Plot: The Pearsons navigate huge family milestones together, from a distance.

Everyone has a family. And every family has a story. This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their kids (the big three), Kevin (Hartley), Kate (Metz) and Randall (Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day along with Toby (Sullivan) and Beth (Kelechi Watson). This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance, and even death.








