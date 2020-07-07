‘Wizards’ Wraps Up Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Tales of Arcadia’ in August

DreamWorks Animation’s Wizards will premiere on August 7, 2020 on Netflix. The third chapter in Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro’s Emmy Award-winning series, Tales of Arcadia, will wrap up the trilogy which kicked off with 2016’s Trollhunters followed by 2018’s 3Below.

In addition to announcing the premiere date for Tales of Arcadia‘s final chapter, Netflix also confirmed the Wizards voice cast and plot details.

Returning voice cast members include Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon A Time) as Merlin’s apprentice Douxie; Emile Hirsch (Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood) as Jim; Lexi Medrano (Trollhunters) as Claire; Charlie Saxton (Hung) as Toby; Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead) as Steve, and David Bradley (Harry Potter) as Merlin. Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) is back as Morgana; Fred Tatasciore (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) is Aaarrrgghh!!!; Clancy Brown (Billions) is Gunmar, Diego Luna (Narcos: Mexico) is Krel; Mark Hamill (Star Wars) is Dictatious; and Kelsey Grammer returns in his Emmy Award-winning role as Blinky.

Joining the cast for Wizards are Alfred Molina (Frozen II) as Douxie’s shape-shifting familiar Archie, Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as troublemaker troll Callista, James Faulkner (Game of Thrones) as legendary ruler of Camelot King Arthur, and John Rhys Davies (Lord of the Rings) as Galahad.

Guillermo del Toro created the series and executive produces. Marc Guggenheim and Chad Hammes also executive produce, with Chad Quandt and Aaron Waltke co-executive producing.

The Plot:

“Following Trollhunters and the second series 3Below, Wizards marks the final chapter in the trilogy that brings together the three disparate worlds of trolls, aliens and wizards. In the newest installment, wizard-in-training Douxie (O’Donoghue) and the heroes of Arcadia embark on a time-bending adventure to medieval Camelot that leads to an apocalyptic battle for the control of magic that will determine the fate of these supernatural worlds that have now converged.”







