‘Station 19’ Season 5 Episode 13 Photos: “Cold Blue Steel” Preview

The promo video for ABC’s Station 19 season 5 episode 13 confirms 23 is shutting down. Episode 13 – “Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire” – will air on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at 8pm ET/PT.

The season five cast includes Jaina Lee Ortiz as Andy Herrera, Jason George as Ben Warren, Boris Kodjoe as Robert Sullivan, and Grey Damon as Jack Gibson. Barrett Doss plays Victoria Hughes, Jay Hayden is Travis Montgomery, Danielle Savre is Maya Bishop, Stefania Spampinato is Carina DeLuca, and Carlos Miranda plays Theo Ruiz.

Guest stars include Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey, Lachlan Buchanan as Emmett Dixon, and Merle Dandridge as Natasha Ross.

“Cold Blue Steel and Sweet Fire” Plot: Through a series of flashbacks, Sullivan and Natasha’s past is revealed. Meanwhile, Ben and Bailey have a discussion with Pru’s grandparents, and the crew responds to a fire at a candy factory.

Station 19, currently in its fifth season, follows a group of heroic Seattle firefighters as they put their lives and hearts on the line. Station 19 takes us inside the tough, tight-knit and sometimes heartbreaking world of the city’s bravest first responders.