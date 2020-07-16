‘Tell Me a Story’ Season 1 Episode 1 Photos: Preview of “Hope”

The CW picked up the dramatic anthology series Tell Me a Story in May to fill a slot in its primetime lineup after Covid-19 shut down production on their roster of shows. Tell Me a Story seasons one and two aired on CBS’ subscription streaming service CBS All Access, and now season one will be making its The CW debut on July 28, 2020 at 9pm ET/PT.

Season one episode one, “Hope,” was written by series creator Kevin Williamson and directed by executive producer Liz Friedlander.

The cast of season one is led by James Wolk as Jordan Evans, Billy Magnussen as Nick Simpson, Dania Ramirez as Hannah Perez, Danielle Campbell as Kayla Powell, and Paul Wesley as Eddie Longo. Kim Cattrall plays Colleen Powell, Dorian Crossmond Missick is Sam, Michael Raymond-James is Mitch Longo, Davi Santos is Gabe Perez, Sam Jaeger is Tim Powell, and Zabryna Guevara plays Detective Garcia.

“Chapter 1: Hope” Plot: SERIES PREMIERE – Classic fairytales converge in modern-day New York City with an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. Troubled teen Kayla (Campbell) and her father, Tim (Jaeger), try to make a fresh start at Tim’s mother’s (Cattrall) home in New York City. Estranged siblings Gabe (Santos) and Hannah (Ramirez) are reunited under extreme circumstances.

Jordan (Wolk) and his girlfriend, Beth (guest star Spencer Grammer) can’t see eye-to-eye on their future together.

The Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

“Tell Me a Story takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves ‘The Three Little Pigs,’ ‘Little Red Riding Hood,’ and ‘Hansel and Gretel’ into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.”