'Council of Dads' Season 1 Episode 10: Photos, Plot and Series Finale Trailer

By
Rebecca Murray
-

It turns out Council of Dads season one finale will double as the series finale. NBC has decided not to renew the family drama after a disappointing first season. Season one episode 10, “Fight or Flight,” will usher the series out on July 2, 2020.

The season one cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, J. August Richards as Oliver Post, and Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills. Michele Weaver is Luly Perry, Steven Silver is Evan Norris, Emjay Anthony is Theo Perry, Thalia Tran is Charlotte Perry, and Blue Chapman is JJ Perry.

“Fight or Flight” Plot: Anthony arrives at the storm-ravaged Perry home to find Robin and Theo in peril, and Oliver puts all his medical skills to work when Sage goes into early labor. Meanwhile, the future of the Crab Shack is left hanging in the balance from the storm damage and the Perry kids grapple with the stunning news about Luly. Hilarie Burton and David Walton guest star.



The Season 1 Plot, Curtesy of NBC:

Family takes on a different meaning in this transformative and inspirational new drama when Scott Perry, a loving father of five, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself.

There’s Anthony, Scott’s oldest and most loyal friend; Larry, his tough-love AA sponsee; and Oliver, his dedicated doctor and wife’s dearest friend. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone – and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.

Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10
Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle and J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post in ‘Council of Dads’ season 1 episode 10 (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10
Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry in season 1 episode 10 (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10
Steven Silver as Evan Norris and Michele Weaver as Luly Perry in season 1 episode 10 (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10
Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills, and Kevin Daniels as Peter Richards (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10
Lindsey Blackwell as Tess Post-Richards, J. August Richards as Dr. Oliver Post, and Kevin Daniels as Peter Richards (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)
Council of Dads Season 1 Episode 10
Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle and Emjay Anthony as Theo Perry in season 1 episode 10 (Photo by: Seth F. Johnson/NBC)



