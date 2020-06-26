It turns out Council of Dads‘ season one finale will double as the series finale. NBC has decided not to renew the family drama after a disappointing first season. Season one episode 10, “Fight or Flight,” will usher the series out on July 2, 2020.

The season one cast includes Sarah Wayne Callies as Robin Perry, Clive Standen as Anthony Lavelle, J. August Richards as Oliver Post, and Michael O’Neill as Larry Mills. Michele Weaver is Luly Perry, Steven Silver is Evan Norris, Emjay Anthony is Theo Perry, Thalia Tran is Charlotte Perry, and Blue Chapman is JJ Perry.

“Fight or Flight” Plot: Anthony arrives at the storm-ravaged Perry home to find Robin and Theo in peril, and Oliver puts all his medical skills to work when Sage goes into early labor. Meanwhile, the future of the Crab Shack is left hanging in the balance from the storm damage and the Perry kids grapple with the stunning news about Luly. Hilarie Burton and David Walton guest star.







The Season 1 Plot, Curtesy of NBC:

Family takes on a different meaning in this transformative and inspirational new drama when Scott Perry, a loving father of five, has his entire life’s plan thrown into upheaval by an unexpected health scare. He calls on a few of his most trusted friends to step in as back-up dads to help guide and support his growing family – just in case he ever can’t be there to do it himself.

There’s Anthony, Scott’s oldest and most loyal friend; Larry, his tough-love AA sponsee; and Oliver, his dedicated doctor and wife’s dearest friend. Together, they discover that there’s more to being a father than anyone could do alone – and more to being a family than they ever thought possible.