Xena: Warrior Princess fans are in for a treat when season two of Acorn TV’s My Life is Murder starring Lucy Lawless arrives. The streaming service revealed Lucy Lawless’ Xena co-star Renee O’Connor will appear in a guest starring role playing the wife of a murdered man who becomes part of Alexa’s (Lawless) investigation.

Former castmates from Spartacus – Anna Hutchison and Graham Vincent – will also guest star in the upcoming season. Additional guest stars include Jay Ryan (Beauty and the Beast), William Shatner (Star Trek), Martin Henderson (The Gloaming), Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead), and Matt Whelan (Narcos: Mexico).

My Life is Murder is executive produced by Lawless, Rachel Antony, Claire Tonkin, Tim Pye, Nicky Davies Williams, Pilar Perez and Don Klees. The series is a Greenstone TV Production for TVNZ and Acorn TV and DCD Rights Ltd., in association with Network 10.

The first two episodes of season two premiere on August 30, 2021, followed by additional new episodes on subsequent Mondays.

The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Acorn TV:

Alexa finds herself back in her home country of New Zealand for the first time in years and can’t help herself when she is asked to look into a bizarre unsolved murder. Joined again by her partner-in-crime-solving, Madison Feliciano (Ebony Vagulans), as well as series newcomers including the charismatic detective Harry (Rawiri Jobe) and café owner Reuben (Joe Naufahu), she quickly finds herself investigating other murder mysteries in surprising, glamorous worlds filled with intriguing characters who are hiding dangerous and deadly secrets.







