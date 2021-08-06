‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Teaser Confirms Premiere Year, But Not a Date

Netflix dropped a 30 second teaser for the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things and while it’s short, it does provide a few quick peeks at what’s in store. After a series of clips from previous seasons we’re warned “it” is almost here and learn El has a new wardrobe and hairstyle (complete with bangs).

Season one premiered in July 2016 followed by season two in October 2017. The third season debuted in July 2019, and fans were hoping for a fourth season to arrive in 2021. Unfortunately, those hopes are dashed. The teaser doesn’t reveal the exact premiere date but does confirm we won’t get a new season until 2022.

Returning Stranger Things cast members include Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Chief Jim Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson. Cara Buono is Karen Wheeler, Natalia Dyer is Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton is Jonathan Byers, Joe Keery is Steve Harrington, Sadie Sink is Max, and Erica Sinclair returns as fan-favorite Priah Ferguson.

Newcomers to the award-winning sci-fi series include Robert Englund, Jamie Campbell Bower, Eduardo Franco, Tom Wlaschiha, Nikola Djuricko, Mason Dye, and Sherman Augustus.

Ross and Matt Duffer created the series and serve as executive producers along with Iain Paterson and 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen.

A Look Back at Stranger Things, Courtesy of Netflix:

A love letter to the ‘80s classic genre films that captivated a generation, Stranger Things is a thrilling drama set in the seemingly normal Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana. After a boy vanishes into thin air, his close-knit group of friends and family search for answers and are pulled into a high-stakes and deadly series of events. Beneath the surface of their ordinary town lurks an extraordinary supernatural mystery, along with top-secret government experiments and a dangerous gateway that connects our world to a powerful yet sinister realm. Friendships will be tested and lives will be altered as what they discover will change Hawkins and possibly the world — forever.

Stranger Things 2: It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Stranger Things 3: It’s 1985 in Hawkins, Indiana, and summer’s heating up. School’s out, there’s a brand new mall in town, and the Hawkins crew are on the cusp of adulthood. Romance blossoms and complicates the group’s dynamic, and they’ll have to figure out how to grow up without growing apart. Meanwhile, danger looms. When the town’s threatened by enemies old and new, Eleven and her friends are reminded that evil never ends; it evolves. Now they’ll have to band together to survive, and remember that friendship is always stronger than fear.







