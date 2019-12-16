You Season 2 Unveils a Trailer, Poster and New Photos

The criminally underrated drama You jumped to Netflix for its upcoming second season. 10 days out from its Netflix debut, You‘s dropped a full trailer full of juicy snippets featuring Penn Badgley. Netflix also released a new poster and photos from the series’ much-anticipated second season.

Season two consists of 10 one-hour episodes that will launch on December 26, 2019 for your binge-watching pleasure.

Penn Badgley returns to lead the cast as Joe Goldberg. The second season also stars Victoria Pedretti as Love Quinn, Ambyr Childers as Candace Stone, James Scully as Forty Quinn, Carmela Zumbado as Delilah Alves, Jenna Ortega as Ellie Alves, and Chris D’Elia plays Henderson.

Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti created the series, based on Caroline Kepnes’ book. Gamble, Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leslie Morgenstein, Silver Tree, Gina Girolamo, and Michael Foley executive produce. The series is a Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment production, in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.







The Season 2 Plot, Courtesy of Netflix:

When we last saw Joe (Badgley) his heart was tragically broken and his past just caught up with him in the form of long-lost ex-girlfriend Candace (Childers) — a woman now hell-bent on teaching him a lesson. Season two finds him on the run from Candace — leaving New York City for his own personal hell: Los Angeles. He’s fresh out of an intense relationship that ended in murder. The last thing he expects is to meet an incredible new woman but he’s falling in love again — with a woman named Love (Pedretti). Is history repeating? Or will this time be the real thing? Joe’s just crazy enough to risk finding out.

A Look Back at Season 1:

When a brilliant bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring writer, his answer becomes clear: anything. Using the internet and social media as his tools to gather the most intimate of details and get close to her, a charming and awkward crush quickly becomes obsession as he quietly and strategically removes every obstacle – and person – in his way.