Top Gun: Maverick Official Trailer – Tom Cruise Takes Returns to the Skies

Tom Cruise returns as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick, the sequel to the 1986 blockbuster Top Gun, in the official full trailer. Cruise reunites with his Oblivion director, Joseph Kosinski, for the long-awaited action drama set to hit theaters on June 26, 2019.

In addition to Cruise, the cast includes Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis, and Ed Harris. Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie wrote the screenplay based on characters created by Jim Cash and Jack Epps, Jr.

Tom Cruise, Jerry Bruckheimer, Christopher McQuarrie, and David Ellison produced. Tommy Harper, Chad Oman, Mike Stenson, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger served as executive producers.

The Top Gun: Maverick Plot, Courtesy of Paramount Pictures:

“After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Teller), call sign: ‘Rooster,’ the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka ‘Goose.’

Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.”









