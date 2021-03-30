‘Young Sheldon’ Picks Up a Three Season Renewal Order

Given the series’ consistently high viewership, it’s not surprising CBS has opted to renew Young Sheldon for three more seasons. The just-announced renewal order means the series will be sticking around through at least season seven.

Season four starring Iain Armitage in the title role premiered on November 5, 2020. According to the network, season four has been averaging 9.6 million viewers and ranks as the number one comedy.

In addition to Armitage, the season four cast includes Zoe Perry as Mary, Lance Barber as George Sr., Montana Jordan as Georgie, Raegan Revord as Missy, and Annie Potts as Meemaw.

Young Sheldon was created by Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro, with Lorre, Molaro, Jim Parsons, and Todd Spiewak executive producing.

“Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life,” stated Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Young Sheldon dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup. The humor, warmth, and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”

Series Description, Courtesy of CBS:

For young Sheldon Cooper, it isn’t easy growing up in East Texas. Being a once-in-a-generation mind capable of advanced mathematics and science isn’t always helpful in a land where church and football are king. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naïve Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him.

His father, George, is struggling to find his way as a high school football coach and as father to a boy he doesn’t understand. Sheldon’s mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a town where he just doesn’t fit in. Sheldon’s older brother, Georgie, does the best he can in high school, but it’s tough to be cool when you’re in the same classes with your odd younger brother. Sheldon’s twin sister, Missy, sometimes resents all the attention Sheldon gets, but also remains the one person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth.

Finally, there’s Sheldon’s beloved Meemaw, his foul-mouthed, hard-drinking Texas grandmother who is very supportive of her grandson and his unique gifts.

For 12 years on The Big Bang Theory, audiences have come to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. This single-camera, half-hour comedy allows us the chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become.







