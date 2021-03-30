‘Spiral’ New Trailer Teases a Return to the World of ‘Saw’

Prepare for another twisted trip into the world of the Saw franchise with Spiral starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. Spiral is the ninth – yes, ninth! – film of the franchise and brings back director Darren Lynn Bousman, director of Saw II, Saw III, and Saw IV.

Saw, directed by James Wan (Aquaman, The Conjuring, Insidious), first arrived on the scene in 2004 and introduced the world to the creepy serial killer Jigsaw. The new trailer for Spiral reveals the police will be on the hunt for a Jigsaw copycat who loves to play deadly games.

In addition to Rock and Jackson, the cast of the horror film includes Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale) and Marisol Nichols (Riverdale). Jigsaw screenwriters Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger wrote the script and Saw‘s Mark Burg and Oren Koules produce. James Wan, Leigh Whannell, Chris Rock, Daniel Jason Heffner, Stacey Testro, Jason Constantine, Gregg Hoffman (posthumously), and Saw VI and Saw 3D director Kevin Greutert executive produce.

Lionsgate will release Spiral in theaters on May 14, 2021.

“With movie theaters now open in New York and Los Angeles and moviegoers returning to their favorite pastime, Spiral, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, puts a fresh spin on a favorite franchise,” stated David Spitz, President of Distribution, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “We know that Saw fans, as well as those experiencing their first Saw adventure, will be on the edge of their seats with this thrilling new film. We are proud to support the exhibitors with one of our most eagerly awaited films. We are confident this film will kick off a robust summer moviegoing season.”

The Plot, Courtesy of Lionsgate:

A criminal mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of Saw. Working in the shadow of his father, an esteemed police veteran (Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Rock), and his rookie partner (Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past.

