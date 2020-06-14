‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Season 7 Episode 4: Photos, Plot and Cast Details

ABC’s season seven episode four of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. goes noir with “Out of the Past.” Directed by Garry A. Brown from a script by Mark Leitner, episode four will air on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 10pm ET/PT.

The season seven cast includes Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, and Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons. Iain De Caestecker plays Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons is Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley is Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez, and Jeff Ward plays Deke Shaw.

Episode four’s guest stars include Joel Stoffer, Tobias Jelinek, Neal Bledsoe, Larry Clarke, and Enver Gjokaj.

“Out of the Past” Plot – It was just another average morning on July 22, 1955, when Agent Phil Coulson realized the importance of that day in the S.H.I.E.L.D. history books. With a chip on his shoulder and a genre-bending glitch in his system, he’d set into motion a chain of events that would hopefully preserve the timeline as we know it and ensure those pesky chronicoms get the ending they deserve. What could go wrong?

The Season 7 Plot, Courtesy of ABC:

Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world.