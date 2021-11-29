USA Network/Syfy wants audiences to spend more time with Chucky the killer doll, announcing today the horror series has been renewed for a second season. The renewal order arrives one day prior to the series’ season one finale.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” said executive producer Don Mancini. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing Chucky to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022!’”

The eight-episode first season premiered on October 12, 2021 and wraps up on November 30th at 10pm ET/PT with an episode titled “An Affair to Dismember.”

Brad Dourif returned to voice the creepy “Good Guy” doll in season one, with Zackary Arthur starring as Jake, the teen whose life is thrown into chaos by the arrival of Chucky. Jennifer Tilly, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, Devon Sawa, Lexa Doig, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Bjorgvin Arnarson also starred in the first season.

Don Mancini, creator of the Chucky franchise, serves as executive producer and showrunner. David Kirschner, Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, and Harley Peyton also executive produce.

The Season 1 Plot, Courtesy of USA and Syfy:

“In the new Chucky television series, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos after a vintage ‘Good Guy’ doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Soon, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets.

Meanwhile, friends and foes from Chucky’s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”









