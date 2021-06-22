‘Solar Opposites’ Earns an Early Season 4 Renewal from Hulu

Solar Opposites season three isn’t set to premiere until 2022, however, Hulu’s so confident it will continue to attract viewers that they’ve given the series an early season four renewal. The animated comedy about aliens who live among us features a voice cast that includes Justin Roiland, Thomas Middleditch, Sean Giambrone, and Mary Mack.

The adult animated comedy series was created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan. Roiland, McMahan, and Josh Bycel serve as executive producers, with McMahan and Bycel co-showrunning.

Season one, which premiered in 2020, kicked off with an episode that became the streaming service’s most-watched original comedy premiere that year. The first two seasons were made up of eight half-hour episodes. Seasons three and four will consist of 12 episodes each.

Solar Opposites is a 20th Television Animation production.

The Plot, Courtesy of Hulu:

Solar Opposites centers around a team of four aliens who escape their exploding home world only to crash land into a move-in ready home in suburban America. They are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Roiland) and Yumyulack (Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism, and human frailty while Terry (Middleditch) and Jesse (Mack) love humans and all their TV, junk food and fun stuff. Their mission: protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth.







