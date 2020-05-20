The official trailer for the fourth and final season of Netflix’s critically acclaimed drama 13 Reasons Why begins with the students gathered, staring at something inside the school. It’s revealed “Monty was Framed” has been spraypainted on the door leading into the school’s main office. The trailer also reveals Clay is spiraling out of control from the weight of all the secrets he’s keeping.

Netflix will launch the final season of the award-winning drama on June 5, 2020.

Dylan Minnette leads the cast as Clay Jensen. Alisha Boe is Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn is Justin Foley, Miles Heizer is Alex Standall, Grace Saif is Ani Achola, Christian Navarro is Tony Padilla, and Ross Butler is Zach Dempsey.

The season four cast also includes Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Timothy Granaderos as Montgomery de la Cruz, Anne Winters as Chloe, Deaken Bluman as Winston Williams, Tyler Barnhardt as Charlie St. George, Austin Aaron as Luke Holiday, Inde Navarrette as Estela de la Cruz, and RJ Brown as Caleb. Steven Weber plays Principle Bowen, Brenda Strong is Mrs. Walker, Amy Hargreaves is Mrs. Jensen, Josh Hamilton is Matt Jensen, and Mark Pellegrino is Deputy Standall.

Jan Luis Castellanos joins the cast as Diego Torres.

Netflix recently announced they’re giving away $50,000 in college scholarships. Per Netflix: “To celebrate its final season and the graduating high school Class of 2020, the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why has partnered with the scholarship app Scholly to give away $50,000 in college scholarships. The scholarship will recognize 10 students who have demonstrated leadership in mental health awareness and advocacy and other areas of student wellness. Students can apply on the website MyScholly.com/13ReasonsWhy. Entries must be submitted by June 5th, 2020.”

The Season 4 Plot:

In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever.







