First Look: ‘Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell’ Trailer and Poster

Netflix has just debuted the official trailer for the documentary Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell spotlighting the life and career of Christopher “The Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. The documentary’s release arrives in the wake of Biggie Smalls’ induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The in-depth dive into Biggie’s life was done with the support of his estate. Directed by Emmett Malloy, Netflix’s Notorious B.I.G. documentary will premiere on March 1, 2021.

David Koh, Wanye Barrow, Terry Leopard, and Daniel Pappas produced, with Voletta Wallace, Mark Pitts, Stanley Buchthal, Emmett Malloy, Brendan Malloy, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs executive producing.

Netflix released the following description of the upcoming documentary:

In the wake of the Notorious B.I.G.’s landmark induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and ahead of what would have been his 50th birthday, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best. Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, I Got a Story to Tell is a rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years.

This intimate documentary features rare footage filmed by his best friend Damion “D-Roc” Butler and new interviews with his closest friends and family, revealing a side of Christopher Wallace that the world never knew.