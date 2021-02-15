‘The Blacklist’ Season 8 Episode 7 Photos, Plot Details, and Trailer

The trailer for NBC’s The Blacklist season eight episode seven opens with Red saying, “Each time I think Elizabeth won’t go to a darker place, she does.” Episode seven, “Chemical Mary (No. 143),” will air on February 19, 2021 at 8pm ET/PT.

The cast of The Blacklist is led by James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington and Megan Boone as Elizabeth Keen. Diego Klattenhoff plays Donald Ressler, Amir Arison is Aram Mojtabai, Hisham Tawfiq is Dembe Zuma, and Harry Lennix stars as Harold Cooper.

“Chemical Mary (No. 143)” Plot: The Task Force must race to stop simultaneous danger presented by two blacklisters. Cooper approaches a congressman for intel.

Season 5 Description, Courtesy of NBC:

With his back against the wall, Raymond Reddington (Spader) faces his most formidable enemy yet: Elizabeth Keen (Boone). Aligned with her mother, infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova, Liz must decide how far she is willing to go to find out why Reddington has entered her life and what his endgame really is. The fallout between Reddington and Keen will have devastating consequences for all that lie in their wake, including the Task Force they helped to create.