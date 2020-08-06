‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Debuts a New Behind the Scenes Video

Orion Pictures offers a sneak peek behind the scenes of Bill & Ted Face the Music with a new minute and a half video. The video provides a look back at the casting of Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter as well as how Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine snagged their roles for this much-anticipated sequel.

The third film in the franchise is targeting an August 28, 2020 theatrical release…if any theaters are actually open at that point. The comedy will also be available on demand on that date.

Alex Winter reprises his role as William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Keanu Reeves is back as Theodore “Ted” Logan in the 2020 sequel. Samara Weaving plays Thea Preston and Brigette Lundy-Paine is Billie Logan, the daughters of Bill and Ted. Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr, and Amy Stoch also star.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, RED 2) directed from a screenplay by Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson. Alex Winter, Ed Solomon, Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, Steve Ponce, and David Haring produced, with Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr, and John Santilli serving as executive producers.

The original Bill & Ted film, Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, opened in theaters on February 17, 1989. Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey followed on July 19, 1991.

The Plot:

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Theodore “Ted” Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.







