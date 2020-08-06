The first official trailer for i’m thinking of ending things is about as Charlie Kaufmanesque as it’s possible to get. The latest offering from Oscar winning writer-director Charlie Kaufman (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) will debut on Netflix in September and, fortunately, the trailer only hints at the storytelling twists in store.

The cast is led by two-time Emmy nominee Jesse Plemons (Black Mirror, Fargo), BAFTA nominee Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Oscar nominee Toni Collette (The Sixth Sense), and Emmy nominee David Thewlis (Fargo). Anthony Bregman, Robert Salerno, Stefanie Azpiazu, and Kaufman produced the drama which is inspired by Iain Reid’s novel.

Netflix subscribers can expect i’m thinking of ending things – described as an “exploration of regret, longing and the fragility of the human spirit” – to arrive on September 4, 2020.

The Plot:

Despite second thoughts about their relationship, a young woman (Buckley) takes a road trip with her new boyfriend (Plemons) to his family farm. Trapped at the farm during a snowstorm with Jake’s mother (Collette) and father (Thewlis), the young woman begins to question the nature of everything she knew or understood about her boyfriend, herself, and the world.