Bill & Ted Face the Music is celebrating Bill & Ted Day (June 9th) in the most excellent way with the unveiling of the official teaser trailer and poster. Bill & Ted Day was created by fans of Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure in honor of that film’s scene featuring slightly older versions of Bill and Ted proving their identities by guessing the number the slightly younger versions are thinking of. Their response – “69, dudes” – sparked the celebration of 6/9 as Bill & Ted Day.

Alex Winter returns as William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. and Keanu Reeves reprises his role as Theodore “Ted” Logan in the 2020 sequel. The cast also includes Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Jillian Bell, Holland Taylor, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr, and Amy Stoch.

Orion Pictures will release the much-anticipated comedy in theaters on August 21, 2020, providing the Covid-19 pandemic doesn’t force a continued shutdown of movie theaters.

Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, RED 2) directed from a script by Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson. Scott Kroopf, Alex Lebovici, and Steve Ponce produced, with Steven Soderbergh, R. Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr, and John Santilli executive producing.

The Bill & Ted Face the Music Plot:

“The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William ‘Bill’ S. Preston Esq. and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends – to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.”







