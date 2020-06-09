‘Burden of Truth’ Season 3 Episode 4 Photos: Preview of “Desperate Measures”

Season three of The CW’s Burden of Truth continues with episode four, “Desperate Measures.” Directed by Kelly Makin from a script by Julie Puckrin, episode four will air on June 11, 2020.

The cast is led by Kristin Kreuk as Joanna Chang and Peter Mooney as Billy Crawford. Meegwun Fairbrother plays Officer Owen Beckbie, Anwen O’Driscoll is Taylor Matheson, Sera-Lys McArthur is Kodie Chartrand, Dayle McLeod is Kat Carmichael, and Paul Braunstein plays Sam Mercer.

“Desperate Measures” Plot: KODIE MAKES A MOVE THAT COULD JEOPARDIZE HER CASE – Kodie (McArthur) makes a bold move regarding her children. Desperate to help her friend, Joanna (Kreuk) recalls a memory from her past that could be useful to the current case. Meanwhile, Billy (Mooney) meets another mom with a story to tell.







The Season 3 Plot, Courtesy of The CW:

Burden of Truth is a serialized investigative drama about life-altering legal cases, the helpless plaintiffs searching for answers, and the boots-on-the-ground lawyers fighting incredible odds to deliver justice.

In season three, Joanna Chang and Billy Crawford are working together in their new boutique law firm, Crawford Chang, but they’re discovering that living and litigating together has its challenges. On a cathartic trip back to Millwood for a class reunion, an old friend, Kodie, turns Joanna’s life upside down when her children are removed by Millwood Family Services. Kodie believes she is the victim of a conspiracy and pleads for Joanna to help solve the case and bring her children back.

To help her friend, Joanna must dig into the dark underbelly of Millwood to unearth evidence of a cluster of child apprehensions. Joanna will take on an impossible-to-win case that will force her to confront a long-buried secret from her childhood that may threaten her relationship and partnership with Billy. After this case, nothing will be the same again.