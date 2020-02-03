No Time To Die Super Bowl Spot: Bond’s Retirement is Short-Lived

The Super Bowl TV spot for No Time To Die promises this 25th film of the James Bond franchise will change everything. The 30-second teaser features crazy stunts and, of course, a fast car. It also features new clips of Daniel Craig reprising his role as Bond, James Bond.

Cary Joji Fukunaga (Beasts of No Nation, True Detective) directs from a screenplay he co-wrote with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Fleabag‘s Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli serve as producers.

Daniel Craig’s joined in the 25th film of the franchise by Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny, Rory Kinnear as Tanner, Léa Seydoux as Madeleine Swann, Ben Whishaw as Q, and Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter. The cast also includes Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Ana de Armas, David Dencik, Christoph Waltz, and Dali Benssalah.

The behind the scenes team includes composer Dan Romer, director of photography Linus Sandgren, editors Tom Cross and Elliot Graham, production designer Mark Tildesley, costume designer Suttirat Larlarb, and hair and make-up designer Daniel Phillips.No Time To Die is set to open in theaters on April 10, 2020.

The Plot, Courtesy of United Artists and MGM Studios:

“In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”







