‘Cinderella’ Trailer: Camila Cabello Dazzles in Amazon’s New Video

Camila Cabello stars as an aspiring fashion designer determined to start her own business in the official trailer for Amazon Studios’ fresh take on Cinderella. The romantic musical’s new trailer, which teases this is the legend you know but the story you don’t, also introduces Billy Porter as this adaptation’s fabulous version of Cinderella’s fairy godmother.

The cast also includes Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Idina Menzel as the evil stepmother, Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, and Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan. James Corden, James Acaster, and Romesh Ranganathan play the mice who are transformed into footmen.

Kay Cannon (Blockers, Pitch Perfect) adapted the classic fairy tale and directed the PG-rated 2021 version. Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh served as producers.

Amazon Studios has set a September 3, 2021 premiere date on Amazon Prime Video.

The Plot, Courtesy of Amazon:

Cinderella is a modern musical with a bold take on the story you grew up with. Our ambitious heroine (Cabello) has big dreams and with the help of her Fab G, she perseveres to make them come true.