Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio (The Revenant) and Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook) star as astronomers attempting to save a world set on destroying itself in Don’t Look Up from Oscar winning writer/director Adam McKay (The Big Short). The teaser trailer quickly up amassed more than 2 million views and prompted user comments about Netflix’s deep pockets, the number of A-list celebs that can be packed into one movie, and the need for a comedic end-of-the-world film right about now.

In addition to DiCaprio and Lawrence, the huge ensemble includes two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, three-time Oscar winner Meryl Streep, Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, Emmy winner Michael Chiklis, and two-time Oscar nominee Jonah Hill. Oscar winner Mark Rylance, Rob Morgan, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, and Tomer Sisley also star in the Netflix original film.

Netflix is set to release Don’t Look Up in select theaters on December 10, 2021 followed by a release on the streaming service on December 24th.

The teaser trailer was accompanied by the first batch of photos and the following synopsis:

Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence), an astronomy grad student, and her professor Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make an astounding discovery of a comet orbiting within the solar system. The problem — it’s on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? No one really seems to care. Turns out warning mankind about a planet-killer the size of Mount Everest is an inconvenient fact to navigate.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of an indifferent President Orlean (Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Hill), to the airwaves of The Daily Rip, an upbeat morning show hosted by Brie (Blanchett) and Jack (Perry).

With only six months until the comet makes impact, managing the 24-hour news cycle and gaining the attention of the social media obsessed public before it’s too late proves shockingly comical — what will it take to get the world to just look up?!